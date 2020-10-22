e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Jammu division exam declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s direct link

JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Jammu division exam declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s direct link

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of class 10th Bi-annual exam 2020 for Jammu (Summer Zone) on its official website at jkbose.ac.in

education Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE 10th result 2020 declared
JKBOSE 10th result 2020 declared(jkbose)
         

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of class 10th Bi-annual exam 2020 for Jammu (Summer Zone) on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their resuts online at jkbose.ac.in.

Earlier this month, JKBOSE declared the class 12th bi-annual result for Jammu division on its official website.

Direct link to check the JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2020 for Jammu (Summer Zone)

How to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Jammu results:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the relevant result link flashing on the home page.

Key in your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

top news
Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman
Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Bihar assembly elections live updates: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs
Bihar assembly elections live updates: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
AstraZeneca trial volunteer dies in Brazil. What it means
AstraZeneca trial volunteer dies in Brazil. What it means
INS Kavaratti to be commissioned today: All you need to know
INS Kavaratti to be commissioned today: All you need to know
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In