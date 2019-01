JKBOSE 2018 results of Class 10, 12 declared for Leh, Kargil, Jammu, Kashmir divisions, direct links here

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared multiple results for class 10 and 12 bi-annual examinations for various divisions including summer zone of Jammu province, district Kargil, Leh division, Jammu division.

Candidates can check their results from the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.jk.gov.in.

JKBOSE Results 2018: List of results declared

Result of class 10 session bi-annual 2018 summer zone of Jammu Province

Result of class 12 session bi-annual 2018 summer zone of Jammu Province

Result of Higher Secondary Examination Part-II (Class 12th), Bi-Annual 2018 (Private) - District Kargil

Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th), Bi-Annual 2018 - District Kargil

Results of SOS,SSE Class 10th Annual 2017 & Bi-Annual 2016 of Kashmir Division including Kargil district

Result of (SOS) ANNUAL REG 2017 & BI-ANNUAL 2016 ( CLASS 10TH)

Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division)

Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2018(Jammu Division)

Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division)

Result of Secondary School Examination Class10th, Bi-Annual 2018(Jammu Division)

