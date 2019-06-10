JKBOSE class 11th annual result 2019 for Jammu summer zone out today, here’s the direct link
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of class 11th annual regular 2019 exam for Jammu (summer zone) students.education Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:10 IST
JKBOSE 11th result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of class 11th annual regular 2019 exam for Jammu (summer zone) students.
Candidates can check their result online at the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.co.in. Follow these steps to check your result for JKBOSE class 11th annual regular 2019 result for Jammu zone.
JKBOSE Class 11th Jammu summer zone result 2019: Here’s how to check
Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in
Click on the result link
Search your result by your roll number
Click on view result
The result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.
Here’s the direct link to check JKBOSE class 11th result 2019 for Jammu summer zone
First Published: Jun 10, 2019 11:10 IST