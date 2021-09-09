JNU convocation ceremony on Sept 30, Union education minister to be chief guest

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest of the fifth annual convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which will be held online on September 30, said JNU rector 2 Satish Chandra Garkoti on Wednesday.

All PhD students who have successfully defended their viva voce between October 16, 2020, and September 15, 2021, will be conferred degrees at the event.

“Students can register for the ceremony on the JNU website... There is tremendous excitement about the upcoming convocation on September 30 although it will be held in the virtual mode,” Garkoti said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

The university reopened in a phased manner on Monday for PhD research scholars, PhD (PWD) and 9B students who are to submit their papers by December 31 this year.