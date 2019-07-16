JNU guard clears exam for foreign language course

education

In 2014, when Ramjal Meena had joined the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus as a G4S security guard, little did he know that he will enrol at the same university as a student some day.

Last week, the 34-year-old first-generation-learner from Rajasthan’s Karauli district cracked the JNU entrance examination for admission into BA (Hons) in Russian language.

Sitting on a chair under the shade of tarpaulin sheet near JNU’s Godavari hostel, Meena was busy attending to visitors on Monday. “What makes JNU different from any other place I have ever worked in is the fact that people here do not believe in social hierarchy. Everyone — from teachers to students — encouraged me to prepare for the entrance exam and now they are personally coming to congratulate me,” he said.

Son of a daily-wager, Meena attended a government school in his village Bhajera. However, soon after he had to discontinue regular education because there was no college in his village or any nearby town. “The nearest college was 28-30km away. I could not have travelled so much because I had to work to help my father too,” he said.

But the grit to learn never left him. Last year, he completed his graduation in Political Science, History and Hindi through distance learning from Rajasthan University.

Meena, who got married at the age of 20 and has three daughters, lives in a one-room-set in Munirka village with his family.

“Though I got really busy addressing the financial issues of my family, the regret of not joining a regular college was always there. But when I joined JNU as a guard and saw the academic environment here, the dream was revived,” he said.

His family, however, was not sure about the decision.

“I am the sole earner of my family and my wife is concerned what will they do if I stop earning. There is a rule in JNU wherein one cannot pursue regular education with work. I will speak to the administration and seek permission to work in the night shift,” said Meena, who earns Rs 15,000 a month.

A senior official in university said the administration will provide Meena every possible help. “Since it’s a unique case, we will have to look at what can be done,” said the official, who wished not to be named.

JNU students, too, are elated with Meena’s accomplishment.

