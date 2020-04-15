e-paper
JNU launches coronavirus portal to disseminate relevant information

education Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:53 IST
New Delhi
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 portal on its website to disseminate relevant information in relation to the novel coronavirus.

“Providing verified information to the community at large and timely access to the recent developments relevant for the COVID-19 are very important and therefore, we have decided to create this COVID-19 portal,” said Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of JNU

“JNU has a large number of faculty members who are involved in information dissemination, data mining, vaccine and diagnosis research that have direct or indirect implications for effectively dealing with the disease,” Kumar added.

Earlier, a COVID-19 task force under Professor Pawan Dhar was formed by the University to look into possible ways of working with national agencies to enable the best use of JNU resources for public welfare.

