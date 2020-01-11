e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Education / JNU VC appeals to students to return to campus for winter semester registration

JNU VC appeals to students to return to campus for winter semester registration

“We have strengthened the security on campus and I appeal all students who have gone home to come back. Academic activities have been resumed and JNU is back on its foot,” said Jagadesh Kumar while talking to ANI.

education Updated: Jan 11, 2020 12:19 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Students stage a protest at main Gate of JNU over Sunday's violence, in New Delhi
Students stage a protest at main Gate of JNU over Sunday's violence, in New Delhi(HT File)
         

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar appealed to all students who went home following violence in the varsity, to return to their hostels asserting that normalcy has been restored.

“We have strengthened the security on campus and I appeal all students who have gone home to come back. Academic activities have been resumed and JNU is back on its foot,” said Jagadesh Kumar while talking to ANI.

“I request all students to return to campus and get their registration for the winter semester done as classes will be starting from January 13,” he said.

“Our internal security is manned by ex-servicemen and I have also requested police to be at gates and come inside if any law and order situation arises,” said Kumar.

Kumar met Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare on Friday to discuss the existing situation. On Thursday, Khare met with a delegation of JNU comprising members of the students’ union (JNUSU) led by president Aishe Ghosh and teachers association (JNUTA) led by Prof D K Lobiyal and faculty members.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

tags
top news
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Gone in seconds: 2 of 4 Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
Gone in seconds: 2 of 4 Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
Outsiders involved in JNU violence: V-C Jagadesh Kumar says after police names 9 students
Outsiders involved in JNU violence: V-C Jagadesh Kumar says after police names 9 students
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
Why it is essential to have women at the table | Opinion
Why it is essential to have women at the table | Opinion
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News