JNU VC appeals to students to return to campus for winter semester registration

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 12:19 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar appealed to all students who went home following violence in the varsity, to return to their hostels asserting that normalcy has been restored.

“We have strengthened the security on campus and I appeal all students who have gone home to come back. Academic activities have been resumed and JNU is back on its foot,” said Jagadesh Kumar while talking to ANI.

“I request all students to return to campus and get their registration for the winter semester done as classes will be starting from January 13,” he said.

“Our internal security is manned by ex-servicemen and I have also requested police to be at gates and come inside if any law and order situation arises,” said Kumar.

Kumar met Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare on Friday to discuss the existing situation. On Thursday, Khare met with a delegation of JNU comprising members of the students’ union (JNUSU) led by president Aishe Ghosh and teachers association (JNUTA) led by Prof D K Lobiyal and faculty members.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.