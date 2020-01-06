e-paper
Home / Education / JNU violence: VC Jagadesh Kumar appeals to students to maintain peace

JNU violence: VC Jagadesh Kumar appeals to students to maintain peace

The appeal from the JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar came a day after masked men indulged in violence in the JNU campus.

education Updated: Jan 06, 2020 11:15 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNU vice-chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar. (HT File Photo )
JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday appealed to all students to maintain peace, saying top priority of varsity is to protect the academic interests of students.

The appeal came a day after masked men indulged in violence in the JNU campus.

“Would like to appeal to all students to maintain peace. The University stands by all students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance,” he said in a statement. “The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students,” Kumar said.

