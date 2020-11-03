JNUEE 2020 final answer key released, here’s how to download
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020 on its official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.education Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 13:56 IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the JNUEE 2020 can download the subject-wise final answer key PDF from the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.
NTA had released the provisional answer key on October 21 after which candidates were invited to raise objections. Considering the valid objections, NTA has released the final answer key, based on which the merit list will be prepared.
Direct link to download JNUEE Final Answer Key 2020
How to download JNUEE final answer key 2020:
Visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in
Click on the final answer key link flashing on the homepage
Look for your subject
Click on the ‘Download’ link given beside the subject
The PDF file will open
Match your response ID with the correct option ID.