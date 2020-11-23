e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JNUEE 2020 Results: JNU declares entrance exam results for PG programmes, here’s direct link

JNUEE 2020 Results: JNU declares entrance exam results for PG programmes, here’s direct link

JNUEE 2020 Results:The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday declared the entrance exam results for masters programmes at jnu.ac.in. Here’s the direct link to check JNU cutoff and JNUEE Results for all PG courses online.

education Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:43 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JNU Results 2020 declared
JNU Results 2020 declared(PTI)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday declared the entrance exam results for masters programmes. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination for post-graduate courses (MA, MSc, MCA) for the session 2020-21 can check their results online at jnu.ac.in.

JNU conducted the MCQ based PG entrance exam from October 4 to 8. The JNUEE 2020 for masters programmes were conducted online.

JNU has also released the cutoff marks for all disciplines in MA, MSc and MCA courses. Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks on the official website at jnu.ac.in or find a direct link below.

JNUEE 2020 PG Cutoff Marks

JNUEE 2020 PG Results

How to download JNUEE Results 2020:

Visit the official website at jnu.ac.in

Under the important links tab click on the link that reads MA/MSc/MCA Results

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your application number, date of birth and captcha code

Your JNU results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

top news
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Joe Biden’s likely secy of state sees China as a challenge for India, US
Joe Biden’s likely secy of state sees China as a challenge for India, US
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In