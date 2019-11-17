e-paper
JNUSU to take out protest march to Parliament on Monday

Students are protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback in the hike on Wednesday evening.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:05 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNUSU said it will be a march to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause. (Representational image)
The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) will take out a march to Parliament on Monday to protest against the hostel fee hike.

The JNUSU said it will be a march to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 18 and end on December 13.

The students have dubbed the partial rollback as an "eyewash".

The students have dubbed the partial rollback as an “eyewash”.

