e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Jyotiraditya Scindia for sainik school and medical college in Bhind

The former Guna MP wrote two separate letters to Nath on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said on Saturday.

education Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia.
AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia.(PTI file)
         

AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to recommend the Centre to open a sainik school and a medical college in Bhind district.

The former Guna MP wrote two separate letters to Nath on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said on Saturday.

“During my recent visit to Bhind (on Thursday), Congress MLAs and office-bearers, social workers and commoners demanded setting up of a sainik school and a medical college in their district, which are their long-term demands” stated a letter by Scindia.

The Sainik Schools are a system of schools established and managed by the Sainik Schools Society under Ministry of Defence. Their main aims are to correct regional and class imbalance amongst the Officer cadre of the Indian Military, and to prepare students for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 09:31 IST

tags
top news
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
Delhi’s air quality remains poor for fourth consecutive day
Delhi’s air quality remains poor for fourth consecutive day
Government readies next round of measures to boost economy
Government readies next round of measures to boost economy
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
EXPLAINED: Here’s why Virat Kohli enforced follow-on in Pune
EXPLAINED: Here’s why Virat Kohli enforced follow-on in Pune
Private CNG vehicles not exempted in Odd-Even plan for Nov: Kejriwal
Private CNG vehicles not exempted in Odd-Even plan for Nov: Kejriwal
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News