e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Mangalore university college celebrates 150th year

Mangalore university college celebrates 150th year

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said the alumni of the college were lucky enough to study here which created a platform for excelling in their respective careers.

education Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mangaluru
Mangalore university college.
Mangalore university college. (uecmangalore.in)
         

University college of Mangaluru celebrated its 150th anniversary on Thursday with Dharamastala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade inagurating the celebrations.

Veerendra Heggade also released the college souvenir on the occasion.

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said the alumni of the college were lucky enough to study here which created a platform for excelling in their respective careers.

Former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, who is an alumni of the college, said the institution had shaped his life in many ways.

The college had one of the best libraries in the state, he said.

A special postal cover to mark the celebration was released by chief postmaster general (Karnataka circle) Charles Lobo.

tags
top news
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News