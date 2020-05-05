e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 expected today: Direct links to check scorecard online

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 expected today: Direct links to check scorecard online

Karnataka State Board first year PUC result 2020 is expected to be declared today on its official website. Here is the direct link to check the scorecard online

education Updated: May 05, 2020 11:35 IST
Hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 to be declared today
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 to be declared today(HT File)
         

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020: Karnataka State Board first year PUC result is expected to be declared today on its official website. According to media reports, the board had earlier notified that the 1st PUC or class 11th result will be declared on May 5. Candidates will be able to check their results online at karresults.nic. in or pue.kar.nic.in.

The Karantaka 1st PUC results can also be checked on Suvidya portal at www. results.bspucpa.com. In the year 2019, the result was also published on Suvidya portal.

The Karnataka Board 1st PUC exam also called as pre university exam was conducted in the month of February. The result is expected to be declared shortly.

According to media reports, students will also receive their 1st PUC result 2020 on their registered mobile numbers. The results will not be published on the notice board this year in order to maintain social distancing during the Coronavirus crisis.

Karnataka PUC Result: How To Check Results online

Step 1 : Visit the official websites for Karnataka Board Results at karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in.

Step 2 :On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3 : Under the 1st PUC result section, enter the required login credentials like registration number/ roll number and date of birth as given in the admit card.

Step 4 : Click on “submit” button

Your Karnataka 1st PUC Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 on karresults.nic.in

top news
India should consider a big stimulus to revive Covid-19-hit economy: Abhijit Banerjee
India should consider a big stimulus to revive Covid-19-hit economy: Abhijit Banerjee
Sisodia talks of ‘tough solutions’ after Delhi booze fee, fuel price hike
Sisodia talks of ‘tough solutions’ after Delhi booze fee, fuel price hike
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’
Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’
Not having Aarogya Setu on your phone might get you booked
Not having Aarogya Setu on your phone might get you booked
Sports cars rule Times Square after lockdown restrictions ease in New York
Sports cars rule Times Square after lockdown restrictions ease in New York
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News