e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Department of Pre-university Education all announce the 2nd PUC or Class 12th tomorrow, July 14th at 11:30 am. Students will be able to check their results at karresults.nic.in and the Suvidya potal at result.bspucpa.com

education Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:14 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karantaka 2nd PUC result 2020
Karantaka 2nd PUC result 2020
         

Department of Pre-university Education all announce the 2nd PUC or Class 12th tomorrow, July 14th at 11:30 am. Students will be able to check their results at karresults.nic.in and the Suvidya potal at result.bspucpa.com

Around 6 lakh students were registered for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year. Earlier, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar had announced that the Karnataka 2nd PUC result and SSLC result 2020 will be declared between July last week and August first week. “We are trying to get the SSLC results out by the first week of August.The PUC results will be out in the last week of July,” he had told the reporters. However, the minister later tweeted on July 9 that the 2nd PUC result will be declared around July 20.

One paper was postponed due to Coronavirus lockdown. The English paper that was scheduled on March 23, was held on June 18.The Karnataka first PUC Result has already been declared on May 4. The state had scheduled to conduct the class 12th or2nd PUC exam from March 3 to 23. However, some papers were postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The exam for English paper was then conducted on June 18 after the lockdown was lifted in the state.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

top news
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘No logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’: Priyanka slams UP govt
‘No logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’: Priyanka slams UP govt
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration
‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In