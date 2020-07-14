Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 declared at karresults.nic.in, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 11:38 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, announced the results of pre-university (PUC) exams 2020 on its official website.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the examinations can check their PUC 2nd Year Results 2020 online at the official websites: karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in or at Suvidya portal at result.bspucpa.com.

Nearly 6.5 lakh students have registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination this year.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC result at karresults.nic.in

Click on the link for Karnataka 2020 PUC result

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka 2020 PUC result will appear on the display screen

Download and take its print out for future reference.