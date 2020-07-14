e-paper
Home / Education / Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: Check Karnataka class 12 results on these websites

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: Check Karnataka class 12 results on these websites

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: Students who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check the PUC 2nd Year Results 2020 online at the official websites: karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 14, 2020 11:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020.(HT file )
         

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results of pre-university (PUC) exams 2020 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, on its official website. The results will be out at 11:30 am.

Follow Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 live updates here

Students who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check the PUC 2nd Year Results 2020 online at the official websites: karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in.

Alternatively students can also check their results from the following websites: Suvidya portal at result.bspucpa.com, and also at examresults, indiaresults.

Around 6.5 lakh students have registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination this year.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC result at karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka 2020 PUC result

Key in your credentials and login

Your Karnataka 2020 PUC result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out for future reference.

