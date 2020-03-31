e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka CET for various courses postponed due to lockdown

Karnataka CET for various courses postponed due to lockdown

“The Pre-University Exam has not been completed yet due to COVID-19 and also the prevailing situation is not normal. Hence, the CET exam has been postponed.

education Updated: Mar 31, 2020 08:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
(HT File)
         

The Common Entrance Test for vocations courses, which was scheduled to take place on April 22 and April 23, has been postponed indefinitely in view of the prevailing COVID-19 and lockdown, deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said her on Monday.

“The Pre-University Exam has not been completed yet due to COVID-19 and also the prevailing situation is not normal. Hence, the CET exam has been postponed.

The dates would be announced in the third week of April,” Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, .said in a statement.

A decision on the next date would be taken after discussions with the officials of Karnataka Education Authority.

While the PUC examination was halted midway, the SSLC examination was also postponed for indefinite period in view of the lockdown in Karnataka.

top news
5 more Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; total number reaches 225
5 more Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; total number reaches 225
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
What we know about Nizamuddin mosque congregation: 10 points
What we know about Nizamuddin mosque congregation: 10 points
Three unique records held by Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket
Three unique records held by Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket
Now read 1.4mn e-books free of cost from The National Emergency Library
Now read 1.4mn e-books free of cost from The National Emergency Library
Watch: Indian carmaker builds respiratory device to help Covid-19 patients
Watch: Indian carmaker builds respiratory device to help Covid-19 patients
‘This lapse could impose a heavy cost’: Lt Guv Baijal’s missive to Arvind Kejriwal
‘This lapse could impose a heavy cost’: Lt Guv Baijal’s missive to Arvind Kejriwal
COVID-19 survives on masks; Nizamuddin sealed & more: Top 5 stories from HT
COVID-19 survives on masks; Nizamuddin sealed & more: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueCoronavirus lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News