e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka Higher Education Minister visits land site of Rani Channamma University

Karnataka Higher Education Minister visits land site of Rani Channamma University

The Deputy CM also informed that an amount of Rs 100 crore would be provided for this purpose in the first phase.

education Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 09:26 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Belagavi
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan was speaking to the reporters after inspecting the land sanctioned for building the university campus on Saturday.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan was speaking to the reporters after inspecting the land sanctioned for building the university campus on Saturday.(ANI file )
         

The Government of Karnataka has decided to build the new campus of Rani Channamma University at Hirebagewadi itself, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan, who is also the minister of higher education.

He also informed that an amount of Rs 100 crore would be provided for this purpose in the first phase.

The Deputy CM was speaking to the reporters after inspecting the land sanctioned for building the university campus on Saturday.

“It was a long-standing demand to build the own campus for the progress of the university. The land is sanctioned in consideration of this demand. It is difficult to get the land nearby the city. It should not become an issue of ego to decide the place,” he said.

“The multi village drinking water project will not be cancelled because of this decision. There is scope to make alternative arrangements for carrying out this project also,” he emphasized.

The land at Hirebagewadi is sanctioned due to the effort of many people representatives including the district in-charge minister Ramesh Jarakihole. All the required facilities will be set-up on the proposed campus. At the same time, required developmental works will be taken up in Kittur also, he informed.

Sanjaya Patil, President, Rural district unit of BJP, informed that the villagers were agreed to give the levelled land on top of the hill for the purpose of building the university campus.

tags
top news
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
J&K coalition is anti-BJP, not anti-national, says Farooq Abdullah
J&K coalition is anti-BJP, not anti-national, says Farooq Abdullah
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Covid-19 updates: India’s daily cases drop below 51,000; tally mounts to 7.86 million
Covid-19 updates: India’s daily cases drop below 51,000; tally mounts to 7.86 million
On Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark, Biden says ‘not how you talk about friends’
On Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark, Biden says ‘not how you talk about friends’
Ahead of first phase of Bihar polls, barbs fly thick and fast
Ahead of first phase of Bihar polls, barbs fly thick and fast
Samsung’s Lee Kun-hee:A tainted titan who built a global tech giant
Samsung’s Lee Kun-hee:A tainted titan who built a global tech giant
China a ‘number one national security threat’ to US: Nikki Haley
China a ‘number one national security threat’ to US: Nikki Haley
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In