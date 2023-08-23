Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins on August 24 at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority will begin the registration process for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 on August 24, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins on August 24

As per the official notice released by KEA, the registration process will begin at 6 pm on August 24 and will end on August 25, 2023. Candidates who have registered, applied online by did not pay the fees can pay the fees online and participate for second round till August 25, 2023.

The document verification process will be conducted on August 28, 2023 from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates who have already registered for UGNEET 2023 but not completed the document verification can appear for document verification with all the required original documents.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for Round 2 counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Enter the required details and fill in the application form.

Once done, upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

