Karnataka PSC releases revised answer key for Assistant Director (RPC) post

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 10, 2023 08:21 PM IST

Karnataka Public Service Commission released the revised answer key for the post of Assistant Director (RPC) in the Directorate Of Economics & Statistics on October 10. Candidates can check the revised answer key through the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PSC publishes revised answer key for Assistant Director (RPC) post(HT file)

The examination for the post of Assistant Director was conducted on September 21 and the answer key was released on September 22. Candidates had till September 29 to submit objections to the answer keys.

“Revised key answers for the examination held on 21-09-2023 to the post of Assistant Director (RPC) in the Directorate Of Economics & Statistics is published”, reads the official website.

Direct link to check revised answer keys

The revised answer key has been released for subject codes 553, 554 and 555. After the publication of the revised answer key, no request for objections regarding the answer key will be entertained.

