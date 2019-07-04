Kashmir University declares UG 6th semester, B Pharm results at kashmiruniversity.net

Kashmir University has declared the results of BA, B.Sc, BCom and BA Honours 6th semester exams of batch 2015 that were held in June- July, 2018 on its official website. The university has also declared the results of Bachelors of Pharmacy 4th Year of April-May, 2019 exam.



Candidates can check their results online at kashmiruniversity.net. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result by logging in using their roll numbers.

Direct link to check results

Kashmir University Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website, kashmiruniversity.net.

On the homepage click on the ‘examinations’ tab.

Click on the given link ‘results’ tab on the left panel.

Key in your roll number or name or registration number and submit

Your results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 15:06 IST