KCET 2020: Demand to postpone Karnataka CET exam gets louder on Twitter

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:31 IST

KCET 2020: The demand for postponement of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 is growing louder on social media platform Twitter, amid growing coronavirus cases in the state.The exam is scheduled for July 30 and 31.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the admit card for the exam on July 17. Since the release of admit card a number of Twitter users (supposedly exam candidates) have been requesting the KEA to postpone the exam.

On Saturday, July 18, Karnataka registered 4,537 new cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 59,652, which includes 21,775 discharges and 1,240 deaths. State capital Bangalore accounts for more than 60% of all active cases in the state.

Direct link to download KCET 2020 admit card

Many Twitter users have started a hashtag #PostponeKCET2020 on Twitter. The hashtag has been trending with thousands tweets urging the authority to postpone KCET 2020.

Tagging Ashwathnarayan CN, the minister for higher education, Karnataka, a twitter user wrote, “@drashwathcn Sir, today Bangalore has 2208 cases and 75 people died till afternoon, the count will increase by the end of this day. Sir, it’s high time to consider postponement of KCET. Sir, our life is at stake, please sir. #postponekcet #postponekcet2020.”

@drashwathcn sir, today Bangalore has 2208 cases and 75 people died till afternoon, the count will increase by the end of this day. Sir, it's high time to consider postponement of KCET. Sir, our life is at stake, please sir. #postponekcet #postponekcet2020 — siakhureshi (@siakhureshi1) July 17, 2020

Replying to a tweet of education minister S Suresh Kumar, a Twitter user wrote, “Sir pls postpone kcet, neet is in Sept what if we test positive after cet? how can we prepare for NEET. there are many droppers for neet if they can’t prepare in the last month it will ruin hard work done for years.U can’t even proceed counselling until neet is over #postponekcet2020”

Sir pls postpone kcet, neet is in Sept whatif we test positive aftr cet?hw can we prepare fr neet. there are many drppers for neet if they can't prepare in the last month it will ruin hard work done for years.U can't even proceed counselling until neet is over #postponekcet2020 — Maanvi (@Maanvi86813863) July 18, 2020

Meanwhile, AIDSO Karnataka also launched ‘All Karnataka Protest Day’ on July 17 to protest against the Authority’s decision of conducting the exam amid the pandemic.

Revolutionary greetings to all those involved in yesterday's All Karnataka Protest Day!!! #postponekcet2020#NoExamUGC pic.twitter.com/PJ1tMMl3LP — AIDSO Karnataka (@KarnatakaAidso) July 18, 2020

Just got my #kcet admit card. St Francis clg has been allotted to me. That's an enormous center, pretty sure thousands of people are gonna assemble together. This means that I'm gonna be highly vulnerable to contracting #Covid_19.Why even keep the exams now?😭#postponekcet2020 — Ivan Reni Varghese (@ivan_reni17) July 17, 2020

@NSUIKarnataka we students are in a helpless situation. KCET admit card is out..we are looking up to u people to help us ...#postponekcet — Dheeraj (@Dheeraj57522962) July 17, 2020

Earlier on July 18,the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) postponed the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam that was scheduled to be held on July 18.

A KCET candidate wrote, “ComedK is written By 55K students and gets postponed where as KCET is written by almost 2 Lakh students and admit card gets released looks like GOVT of Karnataka Forgot numbers .”

ComedK is written By 55K students and gets postponed where as KCET is written by almost 2 Lakh students and admit card gets released looks like GOVT of Karnataka Forgot numbers @BSYBJP @drashwathcn @nimmasuresh #postponekcet2020 pic.twitter.com/bFB4nP3Rwd — Prajwal Singh (@PrajwalSingh05) July 17, 2020

When comdk is postponed why not #kcet2020. Sorry but I really have to rage. Did Corona come and tell in your dreams that don't conduct comedk or else I'll attack on them, U are free to conduct #KCET2020 I'll not harm them. Pls do not play with our lives. https://t.co/fmxV7jgcp8 — DarkShark@09 (@sushruta_patil) July 19, 2020

Guess whose head's gone up for toss?

When comedk can be postponed, why not cet? @drashwathcn promise each one of us that you'll take the responsibility of our life or simply #postponekcet2020 #postponekarnatakaCET — Amulya Srinivas (@AmulyaSrinivas6) July 18, 2020

Comedk got postponed kcet admit card is released but now server is shut down because they need meeting how to take exam how to make exam safe. Great decision @drashwathcn and @nimmasuresh . I think we can assume that our lives dont matter. #StudentLivesMatter #postponekcet2020 — Akash raj (@evangelakash) July 19, 2020

