Home / Education / COMEDK UGET 2020 exam further postponed, check details

COMEDK UGET 2020 exam further postponed, check details

Earlier, the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam was re-scheduled to be held on August 1, 2020. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

education Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
COMEDK UGET 2020 exam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) has further postponed the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam dates. Earlier, the exam was re-scheduled to be held on August 1, 2020. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website.

As per the consortium, the new date for COMEDK exam will be announced soon on the official website.

Earlier, the consortium had rescheduled the exams from July 25 to August 1, 2020, which as per current status have been further postponed.

For regular updates regarding COMEDK UGET exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

