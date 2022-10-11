KCET 2022 option entry begins today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, details here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) option entry today, October 11.Candidates can apply for the option entry option at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Document verification link was activated on October 10 at 7 pm and candidates are able to download the Verification slip from official website till October 12. The seat matrix and fee structure was released on October 10.

The link for the KCET option entry was scheduled to be live today at 2 PM, however the link has not been active yet.

KCET 2022 option entry: Know how to fill web option

Visit the official website of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘KCET option entry’.

Key in your log in details

Select your preferred college and courses, and submit the preferences

Submit and take print for future use.

