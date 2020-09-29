e-paper
KEA KCET 2020: Candidates given last chance to upload documents

KEA KCET 2020: As per the notice, candidates who had given their documents but did not declare the same can also complete the process of uploading of documents by selecting the declaration from 4 pm on September 28 to October 1, 2020.

education Updated: Sep 29, 2020 11:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KEA KCET 2020. (HT file)
KEA KCET 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Monday gave the final chance to upload the documents for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 to the candidates who have not uploaded it till now. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the KEA’s official website.

Candidates who have been assigned ranks between 1,00,001 and the last rank in CET 2020 have also been given another chance to upload their documents till October 1, 2020

“No further extension will be given to upload the documents for CET 2020,” reads an official notice.

As per the notice, candidates who had given their documents but did not declare the same can also complete the process of uploading of documents by selecting the declaration from 4 pm on September 28 to October 1, 2020.

Further, candidates who have got spot ranks due to non-submission of second PUC or class 12 marks or had a change in marks due to re-evaluation or any other relevant scenario will also be allowed to change or submit documents within the given dates.

How to upload KCET 2020 documents:

Visit the official at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

Key in your credentials and login

Upload documents with proper sequence

Select the declare button and submit the KCET 2020 application form.

