e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kejriwal to answer questions about Covid-19 to children today at 3 pm

Kejriwal to answer questions about Covid-19 to children today at 3 pm

“There are 44 lakh students who are not going to school and have many questions about COVID-19. I will be giving answers to all the questions on April 4 at 3 pm,” he said.

education Updated: Apr 04, 2020 10:00 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(HT File)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will be giving answers to the questions about COVID-19 to children who are at home during the lockdown period.

“There are 44 lakh students who are not going to school and have many questions about COVID-19. I will be giving answers to all the questions on April 4 at 3 pm,” he said.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other experts who will give tips on ‘parenting in the times of corona’.

Earlier today, Kejriwal said that a total of 384 cases have been found in Delhi, following a rise of 91 cases in the last 24 hours in the city.

He also said that five people have died in the national capital due to coronavirus and one of them was a person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.

top news
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
‘Everything revolves around my daughter right now’
‘Everything revolves around my daughter right now’
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News