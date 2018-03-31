Kerala school complains to CBSE regarding mismatch of Class 10 maths question paper

Authorities of a public school here have complained to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the mismatch of Mathematics question paper given to a Class X student on March 28.

The principal of Mount Carmel Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Kanjikkuzhy, had in her complaint sent to the regional officer CBSE, Thiruvananthapuram stated that Ameeya Saleem, who had written the examination on March 28 “got an old set of question paper (Set 1) that is summative assessment (SA) 2” for the Mathematics examination.

Her teachers who came to know that the student was given SA 2 paper of the year 2016 for the examination immediately informed the exam centre at Vadavathoor in the district.

“.. our teachers have personally gone to the centre to inform about the case,” the school authorities said.

The principal has appealed to the concerned authorities “to do something” so that the child may not be affected.