Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam to start from May 26, check full datesheet here

education

Updated: May 13, 2020 15:10 IST

The Kerala Education Department has announced the fresh dates of SSLC and Plus Two examinations. The class 10th and 12th examinations will be held from May 26 to May 29. The remaining papers of the SSLC will be held from May 26-28.

Mathematics examination will be held on May 26, Chemistry on May 27 and Physics on May 28. The lockdown came while the SSLC examinations were on and later three of them were postponed indefinitely. This year examinations began on March 10 and around 4.2 lakh candidates are appearing for it.

Similarly the remaining exams of Plus One will also be held from May 26-28 and plus two exam will begin from May 26 and will go on till May 30. The education department said evaluation of papers which were held earlier will begin from May 13. It is expected to announce the SSLC results by second week of June.

“There is some delay due to the lockdown. But we will make it up and announce results as early as possible. All arrangements are on,” said education minister C Raveendranath.