e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam to start from May 26, check full datesheet here

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam to start from May 26, check full datesheet here

The Kerala Education Department has announced the fresh dates of SSLC and Plus Two examinations. The class 10th and 12th examinations will be held from May 26 to May 29.

education Updated: May 13, 2020 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala SSLC, plus two exams datesheet out
Kerala SSLC, plus two exams datesheet out(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Kerala Education Department has announced the fresh dates of SSLC and Plus Two examinations. The class 10th and 12th examinations will be held from May 26 to May 29. The remaining papers of the SSLC will be held from May 26-28.

Mathematics examination will be held on May 26, Chemistry on May 27 and Physics on May 28. The lockdown came while the SSLC examinations were on and later three of them were postponed indefinitely. This year examinations began on March 10 and around 4.2 lakh candidates are appearing for it.

Similarly the remaining exams of Plus One will also be held from May 26-28 and plus two exam will begin from May 26 and will go on till May 30. The education department said evaluation of papers which were held earlier will begin from May 13. It is expected to announce the SSLC results by second week of June.

“There is some delay due to the lockdown. But we will make it up and announce results as early as possible. All arrangements are on,” said education minister C Raveendranath.

top news
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
‘He’s unbelievable’: Former Pak batsman says Kohli is ‘best across formats’
‘He’s unbelievable’: Former Pak batsman says Kohli is ‘best across formats’
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In