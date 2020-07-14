e-paper
Home / Education / Kerala VHSE Result 2020 to be announced tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala VHSE Result 2020 to be announced tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala VHSE Result 2020: Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala VHSE Result 2020.
Kerala VHSE Result 2020.(HT file)
         

Kerala VHSE Result 2020: The Kerala Chief Minister Pinyari Vijayan on Tuesday said that the state board will declare the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) result on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in.

This year the result is being declared late compared to 2019 mainly due to the coronavirus disease outbreak. Last year, Kerala vocational higher secondary examination results were announced in May.

Steps to check Kerala VHSE Exam Result 2020:

1) Go to the official website for Kerala examination results keralaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for “VHSE Exam Results - 2020”

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on Submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout for future reference

Earlier on June 30, Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination results were declared. A total of 98.82% of students passed the exam.

