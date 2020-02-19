Kiran Bedi asks youth to emerge as entrepreneurs, job providers

education

Territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday asked the youth to emerge as entrepreneurs and become job providers by developing skills in addition to acquiring academic qualifications.

She was addressing a batch of 50 youth from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir who were here on a visit under the `Ek Bharat Shershtha Bharat` programme organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan to promote inter-state youth exchange programme.

The Lieutenant Governor, in a press release, said she had an interactive session with the visiting team of the youth and highlighted the multi-faceted cultures of different regions of the country.

“India projects the unique feature of unity in diversity and it is up to us to decide our lives of peace,” the release quoted her as saying.

She underscored the need for selecting technical courses and development of skill in addition to acquiring academic qualifications.

“Emerge as entrepreneurs to earn and become job providers to others,” she told the youth.

She advised them to join the defence forces to protect the nation.

She appreciated the initiatives of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan for holding such programmes for mutual exchange of youth from different States.

Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) M N Nataraj was among those present.