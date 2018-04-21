Konkan Railway recruitment 2018: Apply online for 113 vacancies at konkanrailway.com

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has invited online applications from the states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra (with preference to land loser candidates) for the following posts: station master, goods guard, senior clerk and accounts assistant.

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online on KRCL’s official website: konkanrailway.com

The last date for submitting the online application is May 12, 2018 by 10pm.

VACANCIES

This recruitment drive seeks to fill 113 posts: 55 station master posts, 37 for goods guard, 10 for senior clerks and 11 account assistant posts.

AGE LIMIT

The applicant’s age should not be more than 33 years on July 1, 2018.

Candidates are advised to read the notification before applying. Read the notification here.

Note: A land loser candidate is defined as a person who has lost his land for KRCL project between Roha (Maharashtra) to Thokur (Karnataka) on KRCL route or his/her spouse, son, unmarried daughter, paternal grandson, paternal unmarried granddaughter only.