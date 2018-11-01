Kurukshetra University digitises academic record of 1.1 crore students

The Kurukshetra University has digitised the academic record of results of students of the university from 1960 to 2014. Providing the information, Ashok Sharma, public relations officer of the university said the record of 55 years of 1.10 crore students was digitised.

Further, Dr Hukam Singh, controller of examinations of the university, said the record of students who appeared in 2015 examinations is under process and will be completed shortly.

Vice-chancellor prof KC Sharma stated that Kurukshetra University is taking the lead in digitisation of its examination system. He said that digitisation of the record will address concerns, including academic frauds, facilitate job verification, transcript and background checks on candidates seeking employment or further education.

“We are preparing a software through which students will be able to get their records after seeking the same through an online application and paying the fee. Facilities that can be availed include duplicate DMCs, degrees, transcripts, provisional certificates and verification of their academic records,” he added.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 15:15 IST