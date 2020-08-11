KVS Admission 2020: First merit list to be released today

education

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 09:26 IST

KVS Admission 2020: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the first list of provisionally selected candidates for Class 1 admissions on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The second and third list will be released, if seats are available, on August 24 and August 26 respectively.

The online registration process for Class 1 admissions began on July 20 and concluded on August 7, 2020.

This year, the admission list will be released on the basis of the lottery. The draw of the lottery will be streamed online on youtube at 9:30 am.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2020: Documents required

1. Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate.

2. Proof of Residence

3. A certificate that the child belongs to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/BPL wherever applicable

4. A certificate certifying the child to be handicapped, wherever applicable.

5. A service certificate showing the number of transfers during the preceding 7 years duly signed and stamped by the head of office bearing the name, designation and other relevant particulars in block letters.