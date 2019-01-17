KVS interview call letter for librarian, PRT music released, here’s how to download
KVS interview call letter for librarian and PRT music teacher has been released. Here’s how to download.education Updated: Jan 17, 2019 14:52 IST
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Thursday released the call letter for interview of librarian and PRT music teachers on its official website kvsangathan.nic.in.
Candidates can login on its official website by using their registration number and date of birth.
The exams were conducted on December 22 and 23 for recruitment in different Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.
Here’ how to download the interview call letter:
Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in
Click on ‘Home’ button
At the bottom, on the right hand side click on the link scrolling that reads download call letter for KVS librarian, PRT music teacher
A login page will open
Enter your credentials and submit
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out.
KVS Interview Call Letter: Here’s direct link to download
First Published: Jan 17, 2019 14:52 IST