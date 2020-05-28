e-paper
Home / Education / L'strategique LLP holds web conference on 'Challenges of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Covid-19 Era'

L’strategique LLP holds web conference on ‘Challenges of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Covid-19 Era’

Dr. Vaneeta Aggarwal, CEO of L’strategique, moderated the conference, which was meant to educate participants about initiatives by the Government of India and general problems faced in initial stages.

May 28, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (Unsplash)
         

A webinar on Challenges of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the covid19 Era organized by L’strategique LLP, India was held on May 26, 2020. Dr. Vaneeta Aggarwal, CEO of L’strategique, moderated the conference, which was meant to educate participants about initiatives by the Government of India and general problems faced in initial stages.

According to a release issued by L’strategique LLP, the conference was attended by about 200 participants from all parts of India and abroad. Graduate students, research scholars, directors, and professors from more than 50 leading universities and institutes of technology and management, Entrepreneurs, and International working professionals were the major audience of the 2 hour-long web conference.

The conference began with the inaugural speech by Mr. Ramanan R, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, and Additional secretary of Niti Aayog, Gov. Of India, the statement said.

SRM IST Vice-Chancellor Prof Sandeep Sancheti and ISC University Vice-Chancellor Prof Abhay Kumar addressed the participants and highlighted the activities at universities that develop and provide channels to the young entrepreneurs to help them develop products of their choice.

The webinar culminated with an interactive Q&A session of almost 50 minutes, with Dr. Vaneeta Aggarwal and guest experts answering queries from participants.

E-certificates were emailed to eligible 116 attendees among the participants. Video of web conference recording is available on Facebook and youtube handle of L’strategique llp, the statement further said.

