Laboratories in engineering colleges, technical institutions to get makeover: AICTE

Laboratories in engineering colleges and other technical institutions operational in rural areas are all set to get a makeover, with the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) deciding to providing grants to institutions for procuring modern equipment.

The technical education regulator under the HRD Ministry will be providing grants under the Modernisation and Removal of Obsolescence (MODROBS) scheme.

“A special drive is being undertaken by AICTE under MODROB scheme for modernising laboratories in technical institutions operating in rural areas and approved by AICTE by providing grants for procuring modern equipments. The institutions can apply under the scheme till August 28,” a senior AICTE official said.

The MODROB scheme aims to modernise and remove obsolescence in laboratories, workshops, computing facilities excluding libraries, so as to enhance the functional efficiency of technical institutions for teaching, training and research purpose.

“It also supports new innovations in class room and laboratory, teaching technology, development of lab instructional material and appropriate technology to ensure that practical work and project work to be carried out by students is contemporary and suited to the needs of the industry.

“The equipment financed under the scheme could be ideally used for up-gradation of equipment in existing laboratories, enhancement of performance parameter specification of existing equipment, incorporation of latest development in the field and replacement of old depreciated equipment by modern equipment,” the official said.

The equipment installed through MODROBS can also be used for indirect benefit to faculty or students through continuing education programmes, training programmes for local industry and consultancy work.

Only institutions that have been in existence for at least 10 years can apply for the scheme and get funding up to Rs 20 lakh. Duration of the project will be two years from the date of receipt of funds in the institute’s account.

“100 per cent grant of sanctioned amount will be released to government and government aided institutes. To private institutions, grants will be sanctioned in the form of per cent of the sanctioned amount as advance followed by 20 per cent as reimbursement on submission of the utilisation certificate and other supporting documents as specified in terms and conditions of MODROB,” the official said.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 15:07 IST