Lawyer writes to CBSE after spotting board exam answer sheets being transported in Delhi Metro

A lawyer in Delhi has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for action against exam centres after he spotted sealed parcels with answer sheets of chemistry paper being transported in Delhi Metro on Tuesday.

“In my view, it’s very unsafe to carry envelope containing answer sheets by one person without any security in Delhi Metro that too amid the common public,” Tarun Narang said in his letter.

“It should be dispatched safely in way of parcels to CBSE by concerned centres by insured speed post without any delay,” he added.

Narang asked for a strict action against the centre and its superintendent and for setting up an independent committee to probe the incident.

He also requested the education board to investigate the number of centres in Delhi and the National Capital Region dispatching answer sheets in a similar manner.

Narang was commuting from Dwarka Courts Metro station to Janakpuri when he saw the parcel being transported.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by CBSE began on March 5. Over 11 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 exam and over 16 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 10 tests this year.