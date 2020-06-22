Librarian compiles a corona album, lest we forget

education

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed several lives and infected lakhs across the globe. People are battling with the unseen virus on a daily basis, however, the trail of destruction left behind by Covid outbreak is bound to become a thing of past as soon as it is cured completely.

To ensure that the future generations have an access to details on Covid, a teacher-cum-librarian Rajesh Kumar Singh has been on a demanding task of collecting Covid-related local and global news articles, photographs, information on the changes in human lives, society, religious practices and so on.

Kumar, a teacher at Government High School in Ekma town of Saran, started the work on his collection in February this year with an objective to prepare the chronology and preserve various aspects of the disease, geographically and sector-wise. So far, he has collected around 250 articles and photographs from different newspapers.

“I started collecting any significant article, rare pictures that I come across to prepare ready made study material for my students in future. We don’t know when will coronavirus become a part of textbook. Till then, the corona album will be a repository,” said Kumar.

Flipping through the pages of his still incomplete album, one can see medical staff wearing PPE kit, origin of new words, reopening of classroom in China, fogging of public places and historic closure of religious places among other things.

This is not Kumar’s first attempt of preserving present for future.

Kumar is involved in this task since 1995 and possess more than 100 albums on 60 different subjects. Some of the prominent ones are Bihar floods, Sonepur cattle fair, 15-year working period of chief minister Nitish Kumar and Olympics.

Kumar, also has a collection of more than hundred old coins. After pursing course in Numismatics (study or collection of coins, banknotes, and medals) , he started recognising rarity of the coins.

“I have a ₹5 coin issued in 1995 to commemorate Tamil philosopher and poet St. Thiruvalluvar. Another rare coin is a ₹2 coin inscribed ‘All life is Yoga’ issued in 1998 to commemorate great philosopher Aurobindo Ghosh,” he said.

Now, he wishes to digitalise his work. Kumar said, “As we have studied the history preserved by our ancestors. We should also pass on our history, art and culture to the younger generations. I have done my part. If my work can be digitalised, my efforts will be paid off.”