e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 09, 2019

LIC admit card for Housing Finance Limited Recruitment exam 2019 released

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, https://www.lichousing.com.

education Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:50 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The last date to download the admit card is October 9, 2019.
The last date to download the admit card is October 9, 2019.
         

The LIC Housing Finance limited has released the admit card for the recruitment of Assistants, Associates and Assistant Manager. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, https://www.lichousing.com. The last date to download the admit card is October 9, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the LIC HFL Recruitment examination 2019.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website, https://www.lichousing.com.

2.Click on the ‘carrer’ tab appearing on top of the webpage.

3.Click on the link ‘ Download Call Letter for Online Examination.’

4.You will be redirected to a new page

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future referrences.

Vacancy:

•Associates: 75

•Assistants: 125

•Assistant Manager: 100

Pay scale:

•Assistants: Rs 23,870 per month

•Associates: Rs 35,960 per month

•Assistant Manager: Rs 56,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria:

Hindustantimes

Exam Pattern:

Hindustantimes

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 19:50 IST

tags
more from education
trending topics
Masood AzharVikram landerPrithviraj ChauhanAkshay KumarApple Event 2019Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio Fiber100 days of Modi 2.0The Sky Is PinkJasprit BumrahSBINarendra ModiJio Fiber ImpactRBSE 12th Supplementary ResultiPhone XR vs iPhone 11Apple iPhone 11
top news
    latest news
      don't miss