LIC admit card for Housing Finance Limited Recruitment exam 2019 released

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:50 IST

The LIC Housing Finance limited has released the admit card for the recruitment of Assistants, Associates and Assistant Manager. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, https://www.lichousing.com. The last date to download the admit card is October 9, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the LIC HFL Recruitment examination 2019.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website, https://www.lichousing.com.

2.Click on the ‘carrer’ tab appearing on top of the webpage.

3.Click on the link ‘ Download Call Letter for Online Examination.’

4.You will be redirected to a new page

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future referrences.

Vacancy:

•Associates: 75

•Assistants: 125

•Assistant Manager: 100

Pay scale:

•Assistants: Rs 23,870 per month

•Associates: Rs 35,960 per month

•Assistant Manager: Rs 56,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria:

Exam Pattern:

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 19:50 IST