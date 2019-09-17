LIC Assistant Notification 2019 released, apply for over 8000 vacancies at licindia.in

education

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited online applications for the post of assistant. There are over 8000 vacancies across India in various states and regions of the country.

Bachelor’s degree holder in any subject from a recognised university can apply for the posts.

The online application process begins from September 17, 2019 and the last date to do so is October 1, 2019. Call letter for the examination will be available for download from October 15 to 22. The preliminary examination will be conducted on October 21 and 22.

Candidates will have to visit the official website at licindia.in to download the official notification and check the state/ division- wise vacancies.

Candidates will be shortlisted through a two tier process namely online preliminary test and main exam followed by a pre-recruitment medical test. Those who clear both the recruitment exams will have to go under a pre- recruitment medical test.

OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwD candidates will get a chance to go through a pre-exam training that will be conducted before the prelims test. The dates for the same will be notified three days after the submission of application is closed. They will have to register for this pre-exam training separately and attend the training at their own cost.

Application Fee:

The application fee for SC/ST and PwD candidates is Rs 85 while for all other candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 510 plus GST charges.

