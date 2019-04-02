Lok Sabha Elections to energise over 79K government schools in UP

The ‘festival of democracy’ will see electrification of 79,966 government-run schools in Uttar Pradesh, which otherwise remained a dream for students enrolled in these institutions.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the state government to ensure power connections to all government schools as they will be made polling stations during the Lok Sabha elections.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora had recently pulled up the UP government as many schools were sans power connections. He directed the state to electrify all such centres before the polling process starts.

The basic education department has released Rs 32.67 crore to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), with a letter stating that all its primary and upper primary schools will be used for polling and hence these schools should be energised.

Besides, other infrastructure like toilets and boundary walls will also be constructed or repaired in many of these schools.

During a review meeting last month, it was found that a large number of government schools were still not electrified.

There are 1,58,906 government schools in the state. These include 1,13,289 primary schools (Class 1 to 5) and 45,617 upper primary schools (Class 6 to 8).

As many as 79,966 schools do not have power connections. The number of upper primary schools sans electricity is 22,468 while 57,498 primary schools are without power, said officials of the basic education department.

“The list of schools that do not have electricity was sent to UPPCL last month. We are hopeful that after elections, students in these schools will not have to sweat it out,” said an official.

UP, which accounts for the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats (80), would witness polling in all seven phases – April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12 and 19, progressing from the western part of UP towards the eastern districts.

More than 14.40 crore voters in the state would exercise their franchise, including more than 7.79 crore males, 6.61 crore females and 8,374 third gender voters.

BOX 1

1,58,906

govt schools in UP

79,966

schools do not have power connections

22,468

upper primary schools of these are sans electricity.

57,498

primary schools are without power

BOX 2

Rs 32.67 cr

released by basic education department to UPPCL, with a letter stating that all its primary and upper primary schools will be used for polling and hence these schools should be energised.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 10:33 IST