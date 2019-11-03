LT Grade Recruitment Result 2019: UP government-run schools get 595 biology teachers

education

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of biology teachers of the ongoing LT Grade Teachers’ Recruitment 2018. Out of the available 595 vacancies, 595 candidates have been declared selected by the commission, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

He said that out of the total selected biology teachers, 336 have been selected for the government-run boys while 259 have been selected for government-run girl’s high schools and Intermediate colleges.

For biology, a total of 47,219 candidates had appeared in the written examination on July 29, 2018. Out of which, 22, 717 candidates had appeared for the boy’s school and colleges, whereas, 24, 502 candidates appeared for girl’s school and colleges. There were 336 vacant posts available in boy’s schools and colleges while another 259 vacant posts were on offer in the girl’s schools and colleges.

UPPSC secretary said that a separate notification would be issued by the commission for the selected candidates to submit their documents for verification. Details regarding the attained marks and category/post wise result would also be published later by the Commission on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in, he added.

So far as part of this ongoing recruitment process, 1637 out of 1673 vacant posts of computer, 961 posts out of 1045 vacant posts of science, and another 600 posts out of 1035 posts of Mathematics have remained vacant after the selection process owing to lack of adequate qualified candidates for these posts.

Out of the 10,768 posts in 15 subjects to be filled through this recruitment process, the results for 6161 posts in 12 subjects have been declared so far.