e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

LT Grade Recruitment Result 2019: UP government-run schools get 595 biology teachers

For biology, a total of 47,219 candidates had appeared in the written examination on July 29, 2018. Out of which, 22, 717 candidates had appeared for the boy’s school and colleges, whereas, 24, 502 candidates appeared for girl’s school and colleges.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:04 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Details regarding the attained marks and category/post wise result would also be published later by the Commission on its official website. (Representational image)
Details regarding the attained marks and category/post wise result would also be published later by the Commission on its official website. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of biology teachers of the ongoing LT Grade Teachers’ Recruitment 2018. Out of the available 595 vacancies, 595 candidates have been declared selected by the commission, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

He said that out of the total selected biology teachers, 336 have been selected for the government-run boys while 259 have been selected for government-run girl’s high schools and Intermediate colleges.

For biology, a total of 47,219 candidates had appeared in the written examination on July 29, 2018. Out of which, 22, 717 candidates had appeared for the boy’s school and colleges, whereas, 24, 502 candidates appeared for girl’s school and colleges. There were 336 vacant posts available in boy’s schools and colleges while another 259 vacant posts were on offer in the girl’s schools and colleges.

UPPSC secretary said that a separate notification would be issued by the commission for the selected candidates to submit their documents for verification. Details regarding the attained marks and category/post wise result would also be published later by the Commission on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in, he added.

So far as part of this ongoing recruitment process, 1637 out of 1673 vacant posts of computer, 961 posts out of 1045 vacant posts of science, and another 600 posts out of 1035 posts of Mathematics have remained vacant after the selection process owing to lack of adequate qualified candidates for these posts.

Out of the 10,768 posts in 15 subjects to be filled through this recruitment process, the results for 6161 posts in 12 subjects have been declared so far.

tags
top news
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
Decision on IND-BAN T20I after 6.30 pm as thick smog surrounds Delhi
Decision on IND-BAN T20I after 6.30 pm as thick smog surrounds Delhi
Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect
Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect
It bothers me, when I see judges feeling harassed: CJI designate Arvind Bobde
It bothers me, when I see judges feeling harassed: CJI designate Arvind Bobde
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News