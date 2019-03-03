Lucknow student crowdfunding aid money for kin of jawans killed in Pulwama

A Class 11 student of La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help the families of the CRPF jawans killed in the terrorist attack in Pulmawa, Kashmir, on February 14.

“It has been almost 10 days since I started the online crowdfunding campaign. More than Rs 2.64 lakh have been collected for the grieving kin of the CRPF men killed in the attack. The money will be transferred directly into the accounts of the jawan’s family members,” said Kriti Ghai.

“The name of the campaign, ‘Parthiv’, means ‘of the Earth’. The objective was to make people realise that all of us belong to the same soil and must stand together to protect each other,” said the 16-year-old humanities student.

Her message on social media reads: “I have a request...For years, brothers, sisters, daughters, sons, fathers, mothers, uncles and aunts of some have protected us by serving in the Army. They have protected us from the real dangers of this big world. But we have made a fatal mistake. We have always regarded them as somebody else’s family, instead of our own. I want to request you to donate for the family that we all inevitably belong to -- the big, beautiful and compassionate family of India.”

She said it was time to return the favour of the brave soldiers and protect their loved ones. “Let us show that we are ‘Parthiv’ --- made of the same soil as the bravehearts who defended our country,” said Kriti.

Principal of LMGC, Aashrita Dass, lauded Kriti’s initiative and shared the link of the crowdfunding campaign on her facebook page so that more people could join in and contribute.

“It’s a good idea by Kriti to crowdfund for a cause. That’s how students will learn to give back to society. We, as a school, welcome her initiative and appeal to all Martinians to extend their support for this great cause,” said Dass.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 18:27 IST