e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Lucknow University PhD entrance, annual exams begins today

Lucknow University PhD entrance, annual exams begins today

The PhD entrance examination will also begin from the same day. Over 3000 students are expected to appear for annual and PhD entrance exam on the first day.

education Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Lucknow University. (lkouniv.ac.in)
Lucknow University. (lkouniv.ac.in)
         

The annual examination of Lucknow University will start from Monday amidst measures to protect from Covid-19 infection.

“The annual examination will be organised as per schedule in the university from March 16. We will take measures to mitigate any chances of spread of any infection,” said Durgesh Srivastava, spokesperson, Lucknow University.

The PhD entrance examination will also begin from the same day. Over 3000 students are expected to appear for annual and PhD entrance exam on the first day.

The university has made sitting arrangements in a way to keep at least a meter distance between students appearing for exam. “We have made separate arrangements for students who have returned from a recent foreign trip. The students will also be provided soaps and sanitizers,” said Durgesh Srivastava.

The university has earlier announced to take strict precaution during the exams against the coronavirus spread. All benches, chairs, door knobs, hand rails will be sanitised before exams using alcohol based sanitizers. Napkins will be kept in every examination hall and we will arrange a separate pedal dustbin to dispose of used napkins.

The university has already suspended all educational activities besides examinations till March 22 on the direction of the state government.

tags
top news
Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26 amid uproar; floor test deferred
Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26 amid uproar; floor test deferred
‘Allow us euthanasia’: December 16 gang rape convicts’ kin to President Kovind
‘Allow us euthanasia’: December 16 gang rape convicts’ kin to President Kovind
What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation
What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation
ED summons Anil Ambani over money laundering probe against Yes Bank: Report
ED summons Anil Ambani over money laundering probe against Yes Bank: Report
Covid-19 worry empties ‘Asia’s largest red-light district’ in Kolkata
Covid-19 worry empties ‘Asia’s largest red-light district’ in Kolkata
James Bond star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus
James Bond star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live: How it works
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live: How it works
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News