Lucknow University PhD entrance, annual exams begins today

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:38 IST

The annual examination of Lucknow University will start from Monday amidst measures to protect from Covid-19 infection.

“The annual examination will be organised as per schedule in the university from March 16. We will take measures to mitigate any chances of spread of any infection,” said Durgesh Srivastava, spokesperson, Lucknow University.

The PhD entrance examination will also begin from the same day. Over 3000 students are expected to appear for annual and PhD entrance exam on the first day.

The university has made sitting arrangements in a way to keep at least a meter distance between students appearing for exam. “We have made separate arrangements for students who have returned from a recent foreign trip. The students will also be provided soaps and sanitizers,” said Durgesh Srivastava.

The university has earlier announced to take strict precaution during the exams against the coronavirus spread. All benches, chairs, door knobs, hand rails will be sanitised before exams using alcohol based sanitizers. Napkins will be kept in every examination hall and we will arrange a separate pedal dustbin to dispose of used napkins.

The university has already suspended all educational activities besides examinations till March 22 on the direction of the state government.