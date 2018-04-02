MAH MCA CET result 2018 on April 3

The results for Maharashtra Masters in Computer Application Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) 2018 is expected to be declared at 5pm on Tuesday by the state’s directorate of technical education. The exam was held on March 24 in online mode.

Steps to download the MAH MCA CET exam 2018 results after it is declared:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra’s directorate of technical education at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Browse your mouse on CET 2018 and click on the link for MAH-MCA-CET 2018. Click on the link for MCA CET results and enter the required details on the login page and submit. The result will be displayed on the screen. Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

The exam is held for admissions to first year/direct second year of three-year full-time postgraduate degree course in MCA programme.

The admissions to the following institutes will be based on the score of CET, provided they are approved and recognised by the government of Maharashtra and are affiliated to any of the non-agricultural university in the state.

1. All government institutes offering MCA course

2. All government aided institutes offering MCA Course

3. All university departments offering MCA course

4. University managed institutes offering MCA course

5. All un-aided MCA institutes covered as per the act

Note: Visit official website of DTE, Maharashtra regularly for latest updates.