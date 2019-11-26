e-paper
Mahanadi coalfields declares the mining sirdar result 2019 at mahanadicoal.in

The recruitment examination was conducted on November 24, 2019. The selection of the candidates is based on their performances in the written examination.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:37 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mahanadi coalfields declares the mining sirdar result 2019. (Screengrab)
Mahanadi coalfields declares the mining sirdar result 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Mahanadi coalfields limited has released the provisional result for the mining sirdar posts on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results online at, mahanadicoal.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on November 24, 2019. The selection of the candidates is based on their performances in the written examination.

The passing marks are as follows:-

•General/Unreserved Candidate – 45 Marks

•OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Candidate – 40 Marks

•SC/ST Candidate – 35 Mark

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘The provisional result of Written test for the post of Mining Sirdar T&S Gr.C held on 24/11/2019 at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla and Sambalpur University, Burla,’ appearing under the latest news section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link provided to download the provisional result

5.The provisional result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and look for your result

7.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

