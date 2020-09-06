e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary 2020: Education department likely to postpone exams

Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary 2020: Education department likely to postpone exams

Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary 2020: In August, as per a letter sent to the secretaries of all the divisional boards, the Maharashtra State Board has proposed to hold supplementary exams from October 6 to 23.

education Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary 2020.
Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary 2020.(HT file )
         

Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary 2020: With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state and the resultant lockdown, the state education department is likely to push the supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 students to November. While the department is yet to come up with a circular in that effect, officials said that a postponement is likely.

“While the earlier plan was to conduct these exams in the month of October, it is being reconsidered in view of the ongoing pandemic. With cases in the state growing, it might not be safe to conduct the exams soon. Discussions are on to see if they can be conducted post Diwali break in November,” said an official from the education department.

In August, as per a letter sent to the secretaries of all the divisional boards, the Maharashtra State Board has proposed the supplementary exams from October 6 to 23. The proposed schedule for conducting the class 12 exam was October 6 to 29. However, till date, the board has not made any official announcement in the issue. “A decision in this regard will be announced soon,” said a board official.

Every year, the state board allows students who have failed to clear their board exams to appear for the supplementary exams which are held in July. The results of these exams are declared in August and students who pass can join junior colleges in the same academic year. The move is to ensure that students do not lose out a year. However, this year due to the delay in declaring board results due to the Covid-19 situation, these exams have not been announced so far.

