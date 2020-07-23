e-paper
Maharashtra allows oral exam for failed students of Classes 9 and 11

Maharashtra allows oral exam for failed students of Classes 9 and 11

A government resolution (GR) issued on Monday said in view of the COVID 19 pandemic, a re-examination will not be possible for these students.

education Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Mumbai
The Maharashtra government has decided to give a second chance to students who have failed in the exams of Classes 9 and 11 and directed schools to conduct their oral examination on August 7.

A government resolution (GR) issued on Monday said in view of the COVID 19 pandemic, a re-examination will not be possible for these students.

It said the oral examination should be held by calling the students to the school or through video conference.

Those who clear the oral examination should be admitted to Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2020-21, the GR said.

In 2018, a re-examination was held for Class 9 students. But now during the pandemic, the re-exam cannot be held, it added.

