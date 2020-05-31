e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra CM asks universities to find ways to end uncertainty over exams

Maharashtra CM asks universities to find ways to end uncertainty over exams

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday directed vice-chancellors of non-agricultural universities in the state to find out ways to end uncertainty over holding examinations for the delayed academic session.

Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday directed vice-chancellors of non-agricultural universities in the state to find out ways to end uncertainty over holding examinations for the delayed academic session.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with vice-chancellors of non-agricultural universities and Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure and others also participated in the meeting.

“University exams should be held while keeping in mind that no student is infected with the virus. Everything has moved forward because of the coronavirus crisis. Even the financial year has moved on. Therefore, various proposals are being prepared as to when to start the next academic year. But now the issue of ending the uncertainty about the exams will have to be dealt with as a matter of priority. It is becoming clear that the exams are not possible in July,” Thackeray said, according to Maharashtra CMO statement.

He said that the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad is constantly changing.

It should be seen if the crisis can be turned into an opportunity with the use of technology, he added.

The Chief Minister directed to conduct research on the overall education system during the meeting.

“So we have to try to figure out how to bring the teaching methods here. Health facilities need to be prioritised and education also needs to be seen as a necessity. There should be equality in the quality of education in Maharashtra,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray directed officials to ensure that there should be no discrimination among students as not everyone was able to study in cities.

“Emphasis needs to be placed on how to facilitate learning. There should be no injustice as a good student from the rural area could not study in places like Mumbai and Pune due to the situation. Such an arrangement should be made,” the Chief Minister added.

He also said that good educational facilities should be extended to the tribals as well.

